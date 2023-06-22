Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 6,152 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IEF stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.