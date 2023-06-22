Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 6,152 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

