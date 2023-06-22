Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 542,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

