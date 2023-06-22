Fermata Advisors LLC Has $10.15 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 6.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after purchasing an additional 584,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after buying an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

