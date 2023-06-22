Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,708 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $27.39.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

