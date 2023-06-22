Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 1.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $164.27 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.78. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.