Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,732,000 after buying an additional 159,013 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $400.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

