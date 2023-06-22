Fei USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $886,126.18 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.45 million and $886,126.18 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.10 or 0.99917586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,681,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,423,232 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,681,949.22882022 with 34,423,231.82904773 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99076052 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,017,430.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

