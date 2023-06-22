Fei USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $650,313.78 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.37 million and approximately $650,313.78 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,996.58 or 0.99981502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 34,681,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,423,232 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 34,681,949.22882022 with 34,423,231.82904773 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99076052 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,017,430.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.