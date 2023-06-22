FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $225.84. 7,114,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.40.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.