FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-$18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $225.84. 7,114,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.40.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
