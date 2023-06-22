FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 18.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 29.0% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

FedEx stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.51. The stock had a trading volume of 832,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

