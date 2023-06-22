Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $453.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,372,761 shares of company stock worth $528,560,900 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.