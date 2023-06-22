Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
LLY stock opened at $453.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.62. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $456.98.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,372,761 shares of company stock worth $528,560,900 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Eli Lilly and Company from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.