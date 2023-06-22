FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.15 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 5.6 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $23.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.62. 160,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.62. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $360.06 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.11.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,226,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,618,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

