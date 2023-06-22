Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NNN REIT by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NNN REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. NNN REIT, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.