Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.22. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

