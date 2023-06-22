Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading 3.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $106.00. The stock traded as high as $93.78 and last traded at $93.25. 440,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,217,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXAS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

