Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading 3.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $106.00. The stock traded as high as $93.78 and last traded at $93.25. 440,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,217,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXAS. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exact Sciences Trading Up 4.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.