Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $106.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 4.8 %

EXAS stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.39. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.