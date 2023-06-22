EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 74,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,305. The company has a market capitalization of $597.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

