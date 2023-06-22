EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 7,276 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 202,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,876. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

