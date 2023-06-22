EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.62. 90,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.