EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 324,059 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,059 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,729. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.