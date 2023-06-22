EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,557 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,601,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FTSL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,540. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.