EWG Elevate Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DURA. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DURA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. 45,128 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

