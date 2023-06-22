EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.80. 29,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,039. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

