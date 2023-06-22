Everscale Price Hits $0.0583 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $104.48 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,088,395,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

