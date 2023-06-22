Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

