Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 5,367 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 19,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,516,380,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 458,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 81,839 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 298,985 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

