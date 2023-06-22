Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175,947 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 10.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $107,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,739 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

