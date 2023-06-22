Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

