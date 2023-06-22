Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 147,231 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

