Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 493,575 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 196.0% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 460,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

