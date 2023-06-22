Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $42.67 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $42,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

