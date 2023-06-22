Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $383,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,202.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

