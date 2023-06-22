Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

