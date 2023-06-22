Euler 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $492,235.84 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Euler token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00005306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $26.82 million and approximately $492,235.84 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

