Ethereum Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183.78 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $183.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $16.87 or 0.00055708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,289.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00285127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00489853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00446650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,585,917 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

