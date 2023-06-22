Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $183.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.87 or 0.00055708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,289.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00285127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00489853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00446650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,585,917 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

