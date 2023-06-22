ERC20 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $64.52 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $64.52 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,165.65 or 0.99966895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00979713 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $284.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.