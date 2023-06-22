Equitrans Midstream Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,856 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the average daily volume of 5,969 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
Featured Stories
