Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $132,741.90 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 8,885 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $132,741.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 122,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $530.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.82. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have commented on TRDA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 127.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 82,594 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

