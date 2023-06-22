Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 4.9 %

ENSV stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

