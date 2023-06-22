Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 4.9 %
ENSV stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
