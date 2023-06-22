Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for about 2.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $167.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

