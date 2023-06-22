Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 1,883,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,565,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Specifically, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

