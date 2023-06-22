EnLink Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 12,935 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,027% compared to the average daily volume of 608 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 390,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.54. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after buying an additional 3,763,192 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 70,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.