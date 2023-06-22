Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CTO Dan Groman Sells 3,877 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $34,350.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Groman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Groman sold 15,048 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $125,500.32.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $37,451.82.

Enfusion Price Performance

NYSE ENFN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 380,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 39.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 78.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 533,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,523.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 333,982 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,292.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 333,104 shares during the period. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

