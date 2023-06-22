Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $28.28. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 65,569 shares.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after buying an additional 214,976 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,559,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,258,000 after buying an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.35.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

