Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $28.28. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 65,569 shares.
The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.35.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.
