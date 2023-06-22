Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPACGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $28.28. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 65,569 shares.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after buying an additional 214,976 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,559,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,258,000 after buying an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.35.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.