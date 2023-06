Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.

Encanto Potash Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Encanto Potash

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

