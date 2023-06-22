Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $14.50. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 107,960 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
