Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 382300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$72.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 44.86.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company has interests in four exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain; and Nuevo Tintillo located in Seville Province in the western part of the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

