EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.26

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.26 and last traded at $178.54, with a volume of 77019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.92.

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

