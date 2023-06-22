Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 65,933 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 17,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MMM opened at $101.49 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

